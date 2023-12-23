How to Watch the Kings vs. Timberwolves Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 23
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 1:33 PM PST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
The Sacramento Kings (17-10) face the Minnesota Timberwolves (21-6) on December 23, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Kings and Timberwolves, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Kings vs. Timberwolves Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Kings vs Timberwolves Additional Info
|Kings vs Timberwolves Prediction
|Kings vs Timberwolves Players to Watch
|Kings vs Timberwolves Betting Trends & Stats
|Kings vs Timberwolves Injury Report
|Kings vs Timberwolves Odds/Over/Under
|Kings vs Timberwolves Player Props
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Kings Stats Insights
- This season, the Kings have a 47.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.2% higher than the 44.1% of shots the Timberwolves' opponents have knocked down.
- In games Sacramento shoots higher than 44.1% from the field, it is 16-5 overall.
- The Timberwolves are the ninth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at 20th.
- The 118.3 points per game the Kings record are 11.4 more points than the Timberwolves allow (106.9).
- Sacramento has a 16-5 record when scoring more than 106.9 points.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Kings Home & Away Comparison
- The Kings average 123.4 points per game when playing at home, compared to 111.8 points per game away from home, a difference of 11.6 points per contest.
- In home games, Sacramento is allowing 6.3 more points per game (120.5) than in away games (114.2).
- Looking at three-point shooting, the Kings have performed better in home games this year, sinking 16.4 threes per game with a 38.8% three-point percentage, compared to 14.4 threes per game and a 35.1% three-point percentage in away games.
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Kings Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Alex Len
|Out
|Ankle
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.