The Sacramento Kings (17-10) face the Minnesota Timberwolves (21-6) on December 23, 2023.

Kings vs. Timberwolves Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: Bally Sports

Kings vs Timberwolves Additional Info

Kings Stats Insights

This season, the Kings have a 47.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.2% higher than the 44.1% of shots the Timberwolves' opponents have knocked down.

In games Sacramento shoots higher than 44.1% from the field, it is 16-5 overall.

The Timberwolves are the ninth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at 20th.

The 118.3 points per game the Kings record are 11.4 more points than the Timberwolves allow (106.9).

Sacramento has a 16-5 record when scoring more than 106.9 points.

Kings Home & Away Comparison

The Kings average 123.4 points per game when playing at home, compared to 111.8 points per game away from home, a difference of 11.6 points per contest.

In home games, Sacramento is allowing 6.3 more points per game (120.5) than in away games (114.2).

Looking at three-point shooting, the Kings have performed better in home games this year, sinking 16.4 threes per game with a 38.8% three-point percentage, compared to 14.4 threes per game and a 35.1% three-point percentage in away games.

