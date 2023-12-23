The Sacramento Kings' (17-10) injury report has just one player listed as they ready for a Saturday, December 23 matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves (21-6) at Golden 1 Center. The game starts at 10:00 PM ET.

The Kings are coming off of a 120-105 win over the Suns in their last game on Friday. Domantas Sabonis scored a team-leading 28 points for the Kings in the victory.

Kings vs Timberwolves Additional Info

Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Alex Len C Out Ankle 2.5 2.7 0.8

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Today

Timberwolves Injuries: Jaylen Clark: Out (Achilles), Karl-Anthony Towns: Out (Knee)

Kings vs. Timberwolves Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: NBCS-CA and BSN

NBCS-CA and BSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Kings vs. Timberwolves Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Kings -2.5 232.5

