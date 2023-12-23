Kings vs. Timberwolves Injury Report Today - December 23
The Sacramento Kings' (17-10) injury report has just one player listed as they ready for a Saturday, December 23 matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves (21-6) at Golden 1 Center. The game starts at 10:00 PM ET.
The Kings are coming off of a 120-105 win over the Suns in their last game on Friday. Domantas Sabonis scored a team-leading 28 points for the Kings in the victory.
Kings vs Timberwolves Additional Info
Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Alex Len
|C
|Out
|Ankle
|2.5
|2.7
|0.8
Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Today
Timberwolves Injuries: Jaylen Clark: Out (Achilles), Karl-Anthony Towns: Out (Knee)
Kings vs. Timberwolves Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
- TV: NBCS-CA and BSN
Kings vs. Timberwolves Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Kings
|-2.5
|232.5
