Kings vs. Timberwolves: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Sacramento Kings (17-10) take the court against the Minnesota Timberwolves (21-6) as only 2.5-point favorites on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA and BSN. The over/under for the matchup is set at 232.5.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Kings vs. Timberwolves Odds & Info
- When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
- TV: NBCS-CA and BSN
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Kings
|-2.5
|232.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Kings Betting Records & Stats
- Sacramento's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 232.5 points 17 times.
- Sacramento's matchups this year have an average total of 236, 3.5 more points than this game's over/under.
- So far this season, the Kings have put together a 15-12-0 record against the spread.
- Sacramento has been the favorite in 20 games this season and won 13 (65%) of those contests.
- Sacramento has a record of 8-3, a 72.7% win rate, when it's favored by -145 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for the Kings.
Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Kings vs Timberwolves Additional Info
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Kings vs. Timberwolves Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 232.5
|% of Games Over 232.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Kings
|17
|63%
|118.3
|232
|117.7
|224.6
|234.9
|Timberwolves
|7
|25.9%
|113.7
|232
|106.9
|224.6
|222.4
Additional Kings Insights & Trends
- The Kings have gone 7-3 in their past 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.
- The Kings have hit the over in six of their last 10 contests.
- In home games, Sacramento sports a worse record against the spread (8-7-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (7-5-0).
- The Kings score 118.3 points per game, 11.4 more points than the 106.9 the Timberwolves allow.
- Sacramento is 13-8 against the spread and 16-5 overall when scoring more than 106.9 points.
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Kings vs. Timberwolves Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Kings
|15-12
|8-8
|15-12
|Timberwolves
|15-12
|2-3
|15-12
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Kings vs. Timberwolves Point Insights
|Kings
|Timberwolves
|118.3
|113.7
|7
|17
|13-8
|7-2
|16-5
|9-0
|117.7
|106.9
|21
|1
|8-1
|15-6
|7-2
|20-1
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.