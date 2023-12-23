The Sacramento Kings (17-10) take the court against the Minnesota Timberwolves (21-6) as only 2.5-point favorites on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA and BSN. The over/under for the matchup is set at 232.5.

Kings vs. Timberwolves Odds & Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: NBCS-CA and BSN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kings -2.5 232.5

Kings Betting Records & Stats

Sacramento's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 232.5 points 17 times.

Sacramento's matchups this year have an average total of 236, 3.5 more points than this game's over/under.

So far this season, the Kings have put together a 15-12-0 record against the spread.

Sacramento has been the favorite in 20 games this season and won 13 (65%) of those contests.

Sacramento has a record of 8-3, a 72.7% win rate, when it's favored by -145 or more by bookmakers this season.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for the Kings.

Kings vs Timberwolves Additional Info

Kings vs. Timberwolves Over/Under Stats

Games Over 232.5 % of Games Over 232.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kings 17 63% 118.3 232 117.7 224.6 234.9 Timberwolves 7 25.9% 113.7 232 106.9 224.6 222.4

Additional Kings Insights & Trends

The Kings have gone 7-3 in their past 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.

The Kings have hit the over in six of their last 10 contests.

In home games, Sacramento sports a worse record against the spread (8-7-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (7-5-0).

The Kings score 118.3 points per game, 11.4 more points than the 106.9 the Timberwolves allow.

Sacramento is 13-8 against the spread and 16-5 overall when scoring more than 106.9 points.

Kings vs. Timberwolves Betting Splits

Kings and Timberwolves Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kings 15-12 8-8 15-12 Timberwolves 15-12 2-3 15-12

Kings vs. Timberwolves Point Insights

Kings Timberwolves 118.3 Points Scored (PG) 113.7 7 NBA Rank (PPG) 17 13-8 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 7-2 16-5 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 9-0 117.7 Points Allowed (PG) 106.9 21 NBA Rank (PAPG) 1 8-1 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 15-6 7-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 20-1

