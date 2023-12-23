On Saturday, December 23, 2023, the Sacramento Kings (12-8) hit the court against the Minnesota Timberwolves (17-4) at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA and BSN.

Kings vs. Timberwolves Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 23

Saturday, December 23 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NBCS-CA, BSN

Kings Players to Watch

Domantas Sabonis puts up 18.8 points, 7.0 assists and 12.2 rebounds per game.

De'Aaron Fox averages 30.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game, shooting 47.8% from the floor and 36.9% from downtown with 3.0 made treys per game.

Malik Monk averages 14.7 points, 2.9 boards and 4.7 assists per contest, shooting 42.9% from the floor and 42.4% from downtown with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Kevin Huerter averages 12.3 points, 2.9 assists and 4.6 boards.

Keegan Murray averages 12.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest. At the other end he averages 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 21.9 points, 9.0 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. He's also draining 50.9% of his shots from the field and 42.9% from 3-point range, with 2.1 triples per game.

On a per-game basis, Anthony Edwards gives the Timberwolves 24.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.8 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

The Timberwolves are receiving 13.5 points, 12.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game from Rudy Gobert this year.

Mike Conley is averaging 11.1 points, 3.0 rebounds and 6.1 assists per contest. He is sinking 44.1% of his shots from the field and 41.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 triples per contest.

Naz Reid is averaging 12.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. He is sinking 49.8% of his shots from the floor and 35.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 triples per contest.

Kings vs. Timberwolves Stat Comparison

Kings Timberwolves 116.4 Points Avg. 113.0 116.7 Points Allowed Avg. 105.2 46.4% Field Goal % 48.1% 35.4% Three Point % 36.7%

