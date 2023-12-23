The Sacramento Kings (17-10) play the Minnesota Timberwolves (21-6) as only 2.5-point favorites on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA and BSN.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Kings vs. Timberwolves Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA and BSN

NBCS-CA and BSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kings vs. Timberwolves Score Prediction

Prediction: Timberwolves 115 - Kings 113

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Kings vs. Timberwolves

Pick ATS: Timberwolves (+ 2.5)

Timberwolves (+ 2.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Timberwolves (-2.2)

Timberwolves (-2.2) Pick OU: Under (232.5)



Under (232.5) Computer Predicted Total: 228.5

In the 2023-24 season, the Kings (15-12-0 ATS) and the Timberwolves (15-12-0 ATS) have had similar success against the spread.

Sacramento (8-8) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 2.5 points or more this season (50%) than Minnesota (2-3) does as a 2.5+-point underdog (40%).

Minnesota and its opponents have combined to top the point total in 55.6% of its games this season (15 of 27), the same percentage as Sacramento and its opponents (15 of 27).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Kings are 13-7, a better mark than the Timberwolves have posted (3-4) as moneyline underdogs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Kings with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Kings Performance Insights

The Kings are averaging 118.3 points per game (seventh-ranked in NBA) this season, while ceding 117.7 points per contest (21st-ranked).

Sacramento is grabbing 43.3 rebounds per game (20th-ranked in league). It is giving up 43.7 rebounds per contest (17th-ranked).

The Kings have been tallying plenty of assists in 2023-24, ranking fourth-best in the NBA with 28.7 dimes per contest.

Sacramento is averaging 12.7 turnovers per game (11th-ranked in league). It is forcing 13.2 turnovers per contest (16th-ranked).

The Kings rank second-best in the NBA by sinking 15.5 three-pointers per game. In terms of three-point percentage, they rank 14th in the league at 37.2%.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.