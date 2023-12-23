The Sacramento Kings (17-10) go head to head with the Minnesota Timberwolves (21-6) at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023. The matchup airs on NBCS-CA and BSN.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Kings vs. Timberwolves matchup.

Kings vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA and BSN

NBCS-CA and BSN Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Kings vs. Timberwolves Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kings Moneyline Timberwolves Moneyline BetMGM Kings (-2.5) 232.5 -145 +120 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Kings (-2.5) 233 -142 +120 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Kings vs Timberwolves Additional Info

Kings vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends

The Kings score 118.3 points per game (seventh in the NBA) and give up 117.7 (21st in the league) for a +15 scoring differential overall.

The Timberwolves are outscoring opponents by 6.8 points per game, with a +183 scoring differential overall. They put up 113.7 points per game (17th in NBA) and give up 106.9 per outing (first in league).

These two teams average 232 points per game combined, 0.5 less than this game's total.

These teams give up a combined 224.6 points per game, 7.9 fewer points than this contest's total.

Sacramento has put together a 15-12-0 record against the spread this season.

Minnesota has compiled a 15-12-0 ATS record so far this season.

Kings Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG De'Aaron Fox 27.5 -110 29.7 Domantas Sabonis 17.5 -128 19.0 Keegan Murray 16.5 -128 16.0 Kevin Huerter 10.5 +100 11.1 Harrison Barnes 10.5 -128 11.8

Kings and Timberwolves NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Kings +4000 +2000 - Timberwolves +1800 +900 -

