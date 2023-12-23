Kevin Huerter and the Sacramento Kings take on the Minnesota Timberwolves at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his last time on the court, a 120-105 win over the Suns, Huerter tallied 13 points and five assists.

We're going to break down Huerter's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kevin Huerter Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 11.1 8.4 Rebounds 3.5 4.0 3.1 Assists 2.5 2.8 2.3 PRA -- 17.9 13.8 PR -- 15.1 11.5 3PM 1.5 2.1 1.5



Looking to bet on one or more of Huerter's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Kevin Huerter Insights vs. the Timberwolves

Huerter has taken 9.5 shots per game this season and made 4.2 per game, which account for 10.1% and 9.4%, respectively, of his team's total.

Huerter is averaging 5.8 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 13.5% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

The Kings rank 21st in possessions per game with 103.5. His opponents, the Timberwolves, have one of the slowest tempos with 101.1 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Timberwolves are No. 1 in the NBA, allowing 106.9 points per contest.

The Timberwolves are the third-ranked squad in the league, giving up 41.2 rebounds per contest.

The Timberwolves concede 24.1 assists per game, fourth-ranked in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Timberwolves are second in the league, conceding 10.9 makes per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Kevin Huerter vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/24/2023 24 10 2 3 2 1 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.