Keegan Murray plus his Sacramento Kings teammates hit the court versus the Minnesota Timberwolves at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Last time out, which was on December 22, Murray posted 21 points in a 120-105 win versus the Suns.

Let's look at Murray's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Keegan Murray Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 16.0 19.7 Rebounds 5.5 5.4 4.5 Assists -- 1.8 1.5 PRA -- 23.2 25.7 PR -- 21.4 24.2 3PM 2.5 2.6 3.3



Keegan Murray Insights vs. the Timberwolves

Murray has taken 12.9 shots per game this season and made 5.9 per game, which account for 12.2% and 11.7%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's taken 7.0 threes per game, or 14.3% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Murray's opponents, the Timberwolves, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 101.1 possessions per game, while his Kings rank 21st in possessions per game with 103.5.

Giving up 106.9 points per game, the Timberwolves are the best squad in the league defensively.

On the glass, the Timberwolves have given up 41.2 rebounds per contest, which puts them third in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Timberwolves have allowed 24.1 per game, fourth in the NBA.

The Timberwolves are the second-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 10.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Keegan Murray vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/27/2023 28 3 6 0 1 0 1 3/4/2023 20 0 3 2 0 0 0 1/30/2023 39 13 13 1 3 0 1 1/28/2023 32 8 4 0 2 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.