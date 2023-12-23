The Vegas Golden Knights, Jonathan Marchessault among them, meet the Florida Panthers on Saturday at 3:00 PM ET, at Amerant Bank Arena. There are prop bets for Marchessault available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Jonathan Marchessault vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSFL, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream:

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -118)

0.5 points (Over odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Marchessault Season Stats Insights

In 34 games this season, Marchessault has averaged 17:26 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +1.

In 11 of 34 games this year, Marchessault has scored a goal, with five of those games resulting in multiple goals.

In 17 of 34 games this season, Marchessault has recorded a point, and six of those games included multiple points.

Marchessault has an assist in seven of 34 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Marchessault has an implied probability of 54.1% to go over his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Marchessault going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 31.2%.

Marchessault Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have given up 84 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's 10th-best goal differential at +8.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 34 Games 7 26 Points 8 17 Goals 4 9 Assists 4

