Player prop bet options for Scottie Barnes, Lauri Markkanen and others are listed when the Toronto Raptors host the Utah Jazz at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday (starting at 7:30 PM ET).

Jazz vs. Raptors Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: SportsNet and KJZZ

SportsNet and KJZZ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Jazz vs Raptors Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Utah Jazz

Lauri Markkanen Props

PTS REB 3PM 21.5 (Over: -102) 8.5 (Over: +104) 2.5 (Over: -106)

The 21.5-point over/under set for Markkanen on Saturday is 1.8 lower than his season scoring average of 23.3.

He has collected 8.6 boards per game, 0.1 more than his over/under for Saturday's game.

Markkanen has knocked down 3.1 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Saturday (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Toronto Raptors

Scottie Barnes Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -105) 8.5 (Over: -122) 5.5 (Over: -128) 1.5 (Over: -159)

The 20.3 points Barnes has scored per game this season is 1.2 fewer than his prop bet over/under set for Saturday (21.5).

His per-game rebound average of 9.1 is 0.6 more than his prop bet over/under in Saturday's game (8.5).

Barnes' year-long assist average -- 5.8 per game -- is 0.3 higher than Saturday's assist prop bet value (5.5).

Barnes' two made three-pointers per game is 0.5 more than his over/under in Saturday's game (1.5).

Pascal Siakam Props

Saturday's points prop for Pascal Siakam is 22.5. That's 1.1 more than his season average.

He averages 0.1 more rebounds than his prop bet Saturday of 6.5.

Siakam averages five assists, 0.5 more than Saturday's prop bet (4.5).

