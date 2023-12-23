How to Watch the Jazz vs. Raptors Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 23
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 10:36 AM PST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
The Utah Jazz (11-18) take on the Toronto Raptors (11-17) at Scotiabank Arena on December 23, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Raptors and Jazz, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Jazz vs. Raptors Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
Jazz vs Raptors Additional Info
Jazz Stats Insights
- The Jazz's 45.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.8 percentage points lower than the Raptors have allowed to their opponents (48.1%).
- Utah is 5-2 when it shoots higher than 48.1% from the field.
- The Jazz are the top rebounding team in the league, the Raptors sit at seventh.
- The Jazz put up an average of 112.6 points per game, only 1.8 fewer points than the 114.4 the Raptors give up to opponents.
- Utah has put together a 9-5 record in games it scores more than 114.4 points.
Jazz Home & Away Comparison
- The Jazz average 118.6 points per game at home, 11.0 more than on the road (107.6). Defensively they concede 115.8 per game, 6.5 fewer points than on the road (122.3).
- Utah is allowing fewer points at home (115.8 per game) than away (122.3).
- At home the Jazz are picking up 27.4 assists per game, 1.2 more than on the road (26.2).
Jazz Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Talen Horton-Tucker
|Questionable
|Foot
|Jordan Clarkson
|Questionable
|Thigh
|Keyonte George
|Out
|Foot
