Jazz vs. Raptors: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Toronto Raptors (11-17) take the court against the Utah Jazz (11-18) as 5.5-point favorites on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on SportsNet and KJZZ. The over/under for the matchup is 229.5.
Jazz vs. Raptors Odds & Info
- When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
- TV: SportsNet and KJZZ
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Raptors
|-5.5
|229.5
Jazz Betting Records & Stats
- Utah has combined with its opponent to score more than 229.5 points in 18 of 29 games this season.
- Utah's average game total this season has been 231.9, 2.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- So far this season, Utah has put together a 15-14-0 record against the spread.
- The Jazz have been underdogs in 25 games this season and have come away with the win eight times (32%) in those contests.
- This season, Utah has won two of its 11 games, or 18.2%, when it is the underdog by at least +185 on the moneyline.
- Utah has an implied victory probability of 35.1% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Jazz vs Raptors Additional Info
Jazz vs. Raptors Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 229.5
|% of Games Over 229.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Raptors
|11
|39.3%
|112.2
|224.8
|114.4
|233.8
|223.9
|Jazz
|18
|62.1%
|112.6
|224.8
|119.4
|233.8
|229.6
Additional Jazz Insights & Trends
- Utah is 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall over its past 10 games.
- The Jazz have hit the over in six of their past 10 games.
- Against the spread, Utah has performed better at home (10-3-0) than away (5-11-0).
- The Jazz's 112.6 points per game are only 1.8 fewer points than the 114.4 the Raptors give up.
- When it scores more than 114.4 points, Utah is 11-3 against the spread and 9-5 overall.
Jazz vs. Raptors Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Jazz
|15-14
|6-8
|16-13
|Raptors
|13-15
|2-3
|14-14
Jazz vs. Raptors Point Insights
|Jazz
|Raptors
|112.6
|112.2
|21
|22
|11-3
|7-1
|9-5
|7-1
|119.4
|114.4
|24
|18
|8-1
|8-3
|6-3
|6-5
