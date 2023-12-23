The Toronto Raptors (11-17) take the court against the Utah Jazz (11-18) as 5.5-point favorites on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on SportsNet and KJZZ. The over/under for the matchup is 229.5.

Jazz vs. Raptors Odds & Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario TV: SportsNet and KJZZ

Favorite Spread Over/Under Raptors -5.5 229.5

Jazz Betting Records & Stats

Utah has combined with its opponent to score more than 229.5 points in 18 of 29 games this season.

Utah's average game total this season has been 231.9, 2.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, Utah has put together a 15-14-0 record against the spread.

The Jazz have been underdogs in 25 games this season and have come away with the win eight times (32%) in those contests.

This season, Utah has won two of its 11 games, or 18.2%, when it is the underdog by at least +185 on the moneyline.

Utah has an implied victory probability of 35.1% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Jazz vs Raptors Additional Info

Jazz vs. Raptors Over/Under Stats

Games Over 229.5 % of Games Over 229.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Raptors 11 39.3% 112.2 224.8 114.4 233.8 223.9 Jazz 18 62.1% 112.6 224.8 119.4 233.8 229.6

Additional Jazz Insights & Trends

Utah is 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall over its past 10 games.

The Jazz have hit the over in six of their past 10 games.

Against the spread, Utah has performed better at home (10-3-0) than away (5-11-0).

The Jazz's 112.6 points per game are only 1.8 fewer points than the 114.4 the Raptors give up.

When it scores more than 114.4 points, Utah is 11-3 against the spread and 9-5 overall.

Jazz vs. Raptors Betting Splits

Jazz and Raptors Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Jazz 15-14 6-8 16-13 Raptors 13-15 2-3 14-14

Jazz vs. Raptors Point Insights

Jazz Raptors 112.6 Points Scored (PG) 112.2 21 NBA Rank (PPG) 22 11-3 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 7-1 9-5 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 7-1 119.4 Points Allowed (PG) 114.4 24 NBA Rank (PAPG) 18 8-1 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 8-3 6-3 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 6-5

