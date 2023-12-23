The Toronto Raptors (11-17) take the court against the Utah Jazz (11-18) as 5.5-point favorites on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on SportsNet and KJZZ. The over/under for the matchup is 229.5.

Jazz vs. Raptors Odds & Info

  • When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
  • TV: SportsNet and KJZZ

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Raptors -5.5 229.5

Jazz Betting Records & Stats

  • Utah has combined with its opponent to score more than 229.5 points in 18 of 29 games this season.
  • Utah's average game total this season has been 231.9, 2.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • So far this season, Utah has put together a 15-14-0 record against the spread.
  • The Jazz have been underdogs in 25 games this season and have come away with the win eight times (32%) in those contests.
  • This season, Utah has won two of its 11 games, or 18.2%, when it is the underdog by at least +185 on the moneyline.
  • Utah has an implied victory probability of 35.1% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Jazz vs Raptors Additional Info

Jazz vs. Raptors Over/Under Stats

Games Over 229.5 % of Games Over 229.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Raptors 11 39.3% 112.2 224.8 114.4 233.8 223.9
Jazz 18 62.1% 112.6 224.8 119.4 233.8 229.6

Additional Jazz Insights & Trends

  • Utah is 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall over its past 10 games.
  • The Jazz have hit the over in six of their past 10 games.
  • Against the spread, Utah has performed better at home (10-3-0) than away (5-11-0).
  • The Jazz's 112.6 points per game are only 1.8 fewer points than the 114.4 the Raptors give up.
  • When it scores more than 114.4 points, Utah is 11-3 against the spread and 9-5 overall.

Jazz vs. Raptors Betting Splits

Jazz and Raptors Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Jazz 15-14 6-8 16-13
Raptors 13-15 2-3 14-14

Jazz vs. Raptors Point Insights

Jazz Raptors
112.6
Points Scored (PG)
 112.2
21
NBA Rank (PPG)
 22
11-3
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 7-1
9-5
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 7-1
119.4
Points Allowed (PG)
 114.4
24
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 18
8-1
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 8-3
6-3
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 6-5

