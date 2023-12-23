On Saturday, December 23, 2023, the Toronto Raptors (11-17) hit the court against the Utah Jazz (11-18) at 7:30 PM ET on SportsNet and KJZZ.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Jazz vs. Raptors matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Jazz vs. Raptors Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: SportsNet and KJZZ

SportsNet and KJZZ Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Jazz vs. Raptors Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Jazz vs Raptors Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Jazz vs. Raptors Betting Trends

The Raptors' -62 scoring differential (being outscored by 2.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 112.2 points per game (22nd in the NBA) while giving up 114.4 per outing (18th in the league).

The Jazz have been outscored by 6.8 points per game (posting 112.6 points per game, 21st in league, while giving up 119.4 per contest, 24th in NBA) and have a -198 scoring differential.

The teams combine to score 224.8 points per game, 4.7 fewer points than this matchup's total.

These teams give up 233.8 points per game combined, 4.3 more points than this matchup's total.

Toronto has won 13 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 15 times.

Utah has won 15 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 14 times.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jazz and Raptors NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Jazz +100000 +50000 - Raptors +25000 +10000 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.