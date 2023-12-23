Jack Eichel Game Preview: Golden Knights vs. Panthers - December 23
The Vegas Golden Knights, Jack Eichel among them, play the Florida Panthers on Saturday at 3:00 PM ET, at Amerant Bank Arena. Looking to bet on Eichel's props? Here is some information to assist you.
Jack Eichel vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -208)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)
Eichel Season Stats Insights
- Eichel has averaged 20:30 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +2).
- Eichel has netted a goal in a game 14 times this season in 34 games played, including multiple goals once.
- In 26 of 34 games this year, Eichel has registered a point, and 10 of those games included multiple points.
- Eichel has an assist in 19 of 34 games played this season, including multiple assists five times.
- Eichel's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 67.5% that he hits the over.
- The implied probability of Eichel going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 48.8%.
Eichel Stats vs. the Panthers
- The Panthers have conceded 84 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fifth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- The team has the NHL's 10th-best goal differential at +8.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Florida
|34
|Games
|7
|39
|Points
|10
|15
|Goals
|1
|24
|Assists
|9
