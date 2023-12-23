The Vegas Golden Knights, Jack Eichel among them, play the Florida Panthers on Saturday at 3:00 PM ET, at Amerant Bank Arena. Looking to bet on Eichel's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Jack Eichel vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -208)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Eichel Season Stats Insights

Eichel has averaged 20:30 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +2).

Eichel has netted a goal in a game 14 times this season in 34 games played, including multiple goals once.

In 26 of 34 games this year, Eichel has registered a point, and 10 of those games included multiple points.

Eichel has an assist in 19 of 34 games played this season, including multiple assists five times.

Eichel's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 67.5% that he hits the over.

The implied probability of Eichel going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 48.8%.

Eichel Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have conceded 84 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fifth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's 10th-best goal differential at +8.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 34 Games 7 39 Points 10 15 Goals 1 24 Assists 9

