Will Jack Eichel Score a Goal Against the Panthers on December 23?
Should you wager on Jack Eichel to score a goal when the Vegas Golden Knights and the Florida Panthers face off on Saturday at 3:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Jack Eichel score a goal against the Panthers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +150 (Bet $10 to win $15.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Eichel stats and insights
- In 14 of 34 games this season, Eichel has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Panthers.
- Eichel has picked up five goals and seven assists on the power play.
- Eichel's shooting percentage is 10.3%, and he averages 4.3 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Panthers defensive stats
- The Panthers have given up 84 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fifth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18 hits and 13.4 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Eichel recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/21/2023
|Lightning
|2
|0
|2
|22:08
|Away
|L 5-4
|12/19/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|1
|0
|19:09
|Away
|L 6-3
|12/17/2023
|Senators
|2
|1
|1
|21:19
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/15/2023
|Sabres
|1
|1
|0
|19:54
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/12/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|20:55
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|12/10/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|23:52
|Home
|W 5-4 SO
|12/9/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|18:04
|Away
|W 6-1
|12/6/2023
|Blues
|2
|1
|1
|24:17
|Away
|W 6-3
|12/4/2023
|Blues
|1
|1
|0
|20:57
|Home
|L 2-1 OT
|12/2/2023
|Capitals
|3
|1
|2
|19:08
|Home
|W 4-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Golden Knights vs. Panthers game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.