Should you wager on Jack Eichel to score a goal when the Vegas Golden Knights and the Florida Panthers face off on Saturday at 3:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Jack Eichel score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +150 (Bet $10 to win $15.00 if he scores a goal)

Eichel stats and insights

  • In 14 of 34 games this season, Eichel has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Panthers.
  • Eichel has picked up five goals and seven assists on the power play.
  • Eichel's shooting percentage is 10.3%, and he averages 4.3 shots per game.

Panthers defensive stats

  • The Panthers have given up 84 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fifth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18 hits and 13.4 blocked shots per game.

Eichel recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/21/2023 Lightning 2 0 2 22:08 Away L 5-4
12/19/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 19:09 Away L 6-3
12/17/2023 Senators 2 1 1 21:19 Home W 6-3
12/15/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 19:54 Home L 5-2
12/12/2023 Flames 1 0 1 20:55 Home W 5-4 OT
12/10/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 23:52 Home W 5-4 SO
12/9/2023 Stars 1 0 1 18:04 Away W 6-1
12/6/2023 Blues 2 1 1 24:17 Away W 6-3
12/4/2023 Blues 1 1 0 20:57 Home L 2-1 OT
12/2/2023 Capitals 3 1 2 19:08 Home W 4-1

Golden Knights vs. Panthers game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSFL, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

