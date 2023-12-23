Ivan Barbashev will be among those on the ice Saturday when his Vegas Golden Knights meet the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena. Thinking about a wager on Barbashev in the Golden Knights-Panthers game? Use our stats and information below.

Ivan Barbashev vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Barbashev Season Stats Insights

In 34 games this season, Barbashev has a plus-minus rating of +10, while averaging 14:54 on the ice per game.

Barbashev has a goal in nine games this year through 34 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Barbashev has a point in 13 games this year (out of 34), including multiple points four times.

In seven of 34 games this season, Barbashev has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Barbashev's implied probability to go over his point total is 43.5% based on the odds.

There is a 28.6% chance of Barbashev having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Barbashev Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have given up 84 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fifth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's 10th-best goal differential at +8.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 34 Games 8 17 Points 7 9 Goals 2 8 Assists 5

