The Sacramento Kings, with Harrison Barnes, take on the Minnesota Timberwolves at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Barnes, in his last time out, had 19 points and two steals in a 120-105 win over the Suns.

Below, we dig into Barnes' stats and trends to help you find the best prop bets.

Harrison Barnes Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 11.8 10.9 Rebounds 3.5 3.1 3.0 Assists -- 1.4 1.2 PRA -- 16.3 15.1 PR -- 14.9 13.9 3PM 1.5 1.9 1.8



Harrison Barnes Insights vs. the Timberwolves

This season, he's put up 9.2% of the Kings' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 8.3 per contest.

Barnes is averaging 4.6 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 10.9% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Barnes' Kings average 103.5 possessions per game, which ranks 21st among NBA teams, while the Timberwolves are one of the league's slowest with 101.1 possessions per contest.

The Timberwolves are the best defensive squad in the NBA, giving up 106.9 points per game.

On the boards, the Timberwolves are third in the NBA, giving up 41.2 rebounds per game.

The Timberwolves give up 24.1 assists per game, fourth-ranked in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Timberwolves have given up 10.9 makes per contest, second in the NBA.

Harrison Barnes vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/24/2023 33 18 4 2 2 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.