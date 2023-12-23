Player prop bet options for Sam Reinhart, Jack Eichel and others are listed when the Florida Panthers host the Vegas Golden Knights at Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday (at 3:00 PM ET).

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Golden Knights vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSFL, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida

Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Golden Knights vs. Panthers Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Vegas Golden Knights

Jack Eichel Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)

0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -143)

Eichel's 39 points are pivotal for Vegas. He has recorded 15 goals and 24 assists in 34 games.

Eichel Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Lightning Dec. 21 0 2 2 7 at Hurricanes Dec. 19 1 0 1 4 vs. Senators Dec. 17 1 1 2 4 vs. Sabres Dec. 15 1 0 1 8 vs. Flames Dec. 12 0 1 1 1

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Mark Stone Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

Mark Stone has racked up 34 total points (1.0 per game) this campaign. He has 10 goals and 24 assists.

Stone Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Lightning Dec. 21 0 1 1 0 at Hurricanes Dec. 19 0 1 1 0 vs. Senators Dec. 17 0 3 3 3 vs. Sabres Dec. 15 0 0 0 3 vs. Flames Dec. 12 2 2 4 3

William Karlsson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -208)

Vegas' William Karlsson is among the leading scorers on the team with 30 total points (14 goals and 16 assists).

Karlsson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Lightning Dec. 21 0 1 1 3 at Hurricanes Dec. 19 0 0 0 5 vs. Senators Dec. 17 1 0 1 3 vs. Sabres Dec. 15 0 0 0 3 vs. Flames Dec. 12 1 1 2 5

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NHL Props Today: Florida Panthers

Sam Reinhart Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)

One of Florida's top offensive players this season is Reinhart, who has scored 39 points in 32 games (18 goals and 21 assists).

Reinhart Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blues Dec. 21 0 0 0 3 at Flames Dec. 18 1 0 1 2 at Oilers Dec. 16 0 1 1 1 at Canucks Dec. 14 0 0 0 1 at Kraken Dec. 12 0 0 0 4

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Aleksander Barkov Jr. Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)

Aleksander Barkov Jr. has 30 points (0.9 per game), scoring 11 goals and adding 19 assists.

Barkov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blues Dec. 21 0 0 0 1 at Flames Dec. 18 0 1 1 3 at Oilers Dec. 16 1 0 1 7 at Canucks Dec. 14 0 0 0 4 at Kraken Dec. 12 0 0 0 3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.