The Florida Panthers (18-12-2) square off against the Vegas Golden Knights (21-8-5) at Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday, December 23 at 3:00 PM ET on BSFL, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+. The Panthers fell to the St. Louis Blues 4-1 in their most recent outing, while the Golden Knights are coming off a 5-4 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Golden Knights vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Panthers (-125) Golden Knights (+105) 6.5 Panthers (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Golden Knights Betting Insights

This season the Golden Knights have won five of the eight games in which they've been an underdog.

Vegas has a record of 3-2 in games when bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +105 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Golden Knights have a 48.8% chance to win.

Vegas has played 17 games this season that finished with more than 6.5 goals.

Golden Knights vs Panthers Additional Info

Golden Knights vs. Panthers Rankings

Panthers Total (Rank) Golden Knights Total (Rank) 92 (24th) Goals 116 (4th) 84 (5th) Goals Allowed 91 (9th) 18 (22nd) Power Play Goals 29 (6th) 18 (8th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 18 (8th)

Golden Knights Advanced Stats

Over its most recent 10-game stretch, Vegas went 5-5-0 versus the spread and 6-3-1 straight up.

Eight of Vegas' last 10 contests have hit the over.

The Golden Knights have averaged a total of 6.2 goals in their last 10 games, 0.3 less than this matchup's total of 6.5.

Over the last 10 games, Golden Knights' games average 11.3 goals, 1.9 goals higher than their season-long per-game average.

The Golden Knights have scored the fourth-most goals (116 goals, 3.4 per game) in the league.

The Golden Knights' 91 total goals conceded (2.7 per game) are the ninth-fewest in the NHL.

Their +25 goal differential is fourth-best in the league.

