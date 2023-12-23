The Florida Panthers' Sam Reinhart and the Vegas Golden Knights' Jack Eichel will be two of the best players to watch when these teams face off on Saturday at 3:00 PM ET, at Amerant Bank Arena.

Golden Knights vs. Panthers Game Information

Golden Knights Players to Watch

Vegas' Eichel has collected 24 assists and 15 goals in 34 games. That's good for 39 points.

Mark Stone is a key contributor for Vegas, with 34 total points this season. In 34 games, he has scored 10 goals and provided 24 assists.

This season, Vegas' William Karlsson has 30 points, courtesy of 14 goals (third on team) and 16 assists (third).

In the crease, Adin Hill has a 10-2-2 record this season, with a .934 save percentage (first in the league). In 15 games, he has 380 saves, and has given up 27 goals (1.9 goals against average).

Panthers Players to Watch

Reinhart is one of Florida's top contributors with 39 points. He has scored 18 goals and picked up 21 assists this season.

Aleksander Barkov Jr. is another important player for Florida, with 30 points (0.9 per game) -- scoring 11 goals and adding 19 assists.

Carter Verhaeghe's total of 26 points is via 15 goals and 11 assists.

Anthony Stolarz's record is 4-3-1. He has conceded 18 goals (2.2 goals against average) and made 193 saves with a .915% save percentage (15th in league).

Golden Knights vs. Panthers Stat Comparison

Panthers Rank Panthers AVG Golden Knights AVG Golden Knights Rank 23rd 2.88 Goals Scored 3.41 9th 5th 2.63 Goals Allowed 2.68 7th 2nd 34.2 Shots 32.6 6th 3rd 27.1 Shots Allowed 29.7 11th 23rd 18% Power Play % 22.83% 12th 8th 82.52% Penalty Kill % 81.82% 13th

