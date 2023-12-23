Saturday's NHL lineup features a matchup between the Florida Panthers (18-12-2) and the Vegas Golden Knights (21-8-5) at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida. The Panthers are -125 on the moneyline to win at home against the Golden Knights (+105) in the game, which starts at 3:00 PM ET on BSFL, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+.

Golden Knights vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida

Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida

Golden Knights vs. Panthers Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Golden Knights vs Panthers Additional Info

Golden Knights vs. Panthers Betting Trends

Florida's games this season have gone over this matchup's total of 6.5 goals 13 times.

In the 21 times this season the Panthers have been a moneyline favorite, they have gone 13-8 in those games.

The Golden Knights have been made the underdog eight times this season, and upset their opponent five times.

Florida is 11-8 in games it has played with moneyline odds of -125 or shorter (57.9% win percentage).

Vegas has five games this season playing as the underdog by +105 or longer, and is 3-2 in those contests.

Golden Knights Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-5-0 4-6 3-7-0 6.4 2.8 2.5 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-5-0 2.8 2.5 5 19.2% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-3-1 5-5 8-2-0 6.2 4.1 3.3 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-3-1 4.1 3.3 11 26.2% Record as ML Favorite 4-5 Record as ML Underdog 1-0 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 7 Record as ML Favorite 5-2 Record as ML Underdog 1-2 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 8 Games Under Total 2

