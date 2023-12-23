How to Watch the Golden Knights vs. Panthers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 23
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 6:16 AM PST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Coming off a defeat last time out, the Florida Panthers will host the Vegas Golden Knights (who also lost their most recent game) on Saturday at 3:00 PM ET.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
You can see the Golden Knights-Panthers matchup on BSFL, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+.
Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Golden Knights vs Panthers Additional Info
|Panthers vs Golden Knights Prediction
|Panthers vs Golden Knights Odds/Over/Under
|Panthers vs Golden Knights Betting Trends & Stats
|Panthers vs Golden Knights Player Props
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Golden Knights Stats & Trends
- The Golden Knights give up 2.7 goals per game (91 in total), the ninth-fewest in the league.
- The Golden Knights are fourth in the NHL in scoring (116 goals, 3.4 per game).
- In the last 10 games, the Golden Knights have secured 75.0% of the possible points with a 6-3-1 record.
- Defensively, the Golden Knights have given up 33 goals (3.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 4.1 goals per game (41 total) during that time.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Golden Knights Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jack Eichel
|34
|15
|24
|39
|24
|37
|45.8%
|Mark Stone
|34
|10
|24
|34
|17
|37
|0%
|William Karlsson
|34
|14
|16
|30
|18
|20
|55.8%
|Jonathan Marchessault
|34
|17
|9
|26
|18
|18
|14.3%
|Shea Theodore
|20
|4
|14
|18
|13
|10
|-
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Panthers Stats & Trends
- The Panthers have conceded 84 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking fifth in league play for the fewest goals against.
- The Panthers' 92 total goals (2.9 per game) rank 24th in the league.
- In their past 10 matchups, the Panthers are 5-5-0 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive side, the Panthers have given up 2.5 goals per game (25 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 2.8 goals per game (28 total) over that span.
Panthers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Sam Reinhart
|32
|18
|21
|39
|9
|15
|46.8%
|Aleksander Barkov Jr.
|29
|11
|19
|30
|17
|25
|53.1%
|Carter Verhaeghe
|32
|15
|11
|26
|17
|15
|40.7%
|Matthew Tkachuk
|32
|5
|17
|22
|22
|13
|40%
|Evan Rodrigues
|32
|6
|15
|21
|11
|9
|44%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.