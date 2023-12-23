Coming off a defeat last time out, the Florida Panthers will host the Vegas Golden Knights (who also lost their most recent game) on Saturday at 3:00 PM ET.

You can see the Golden Knights-Panthers matchup on BSFL, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+.

Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Golden Knights vs Panthers Additional Info

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

The Golden Knights give up 2.7 goals per game (91 in total), the ninth-fewest in the league.

The Golden Knights are fourth in the NHL in scoring (116 goals, 3.4 per game).

In the last 10 games, the Golden Knights have secured 75.0% of the possible points with a 6-3-1 record.

Defensively, the Golden Knights have given up 33 goals (3.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 4.1 goals per game (41 total) during that time.

Golden Knights Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jack Eichel 34 15 24 39 24 37 45.8% Mark Stone 34 10 24 34 17 37 0% William Karlsson 34 14 16 30 18 20 55.8% Jonathan Marchessault 34 17 9 26 18 18 14.3% Shea Theodore 20 4 14 18 13 10 -

Panthers Stats & Trends

The Panthers have conceded 84 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking fifth in league play for the fewest goals against.

The Panthers' 92 total goals (2.9 per game) rank 24th in the league.

In their past 10 matchups, the Panthers are 5-5-0 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Panthers have given up 2.5 goals per game (25 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 2.8 goals per game (28 total) over that span.

Panthers Key Players