Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves (21-6) will visit Domantas Sabonis and the Sacramento Kings (17-10) at Golden 1 Center on Saturday, December 23. The game tips off at 10:00 PM ET.

Kings vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA and BSN

NBCS-CA and BSN Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Arena: Golden 1 Center

Golden 1 Center Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Domantas Sabonis vs. Anthony Edwards Fantasy Comparison

Stat Domantas Sabonis Anthony Edwards Total Fantasy Pts 1208.3 955.6 Fantasy Pts Per Game 44.8 39.8 Fantasy Rank 12 20

Domantas Sabonis vs. Anthony Edwards Insights

Domantas Sabonis & the Kings

Sabonis' numbers on the season are 19 points, 7.4 assists and 12.2 boards per game.

The Kings score 118.3 points per game (seventh in the NBA) and give up 117.7 (21st in the league) for a +15 scoring differential overall.

The 43.3 rebounds per game Sacramento averages rank 20th in the league. Its opponents pull down 43.7 per contest.

The Kings hit 15.5 three-pointers per game (second-most in the league) while shooting 37.2% from deep (14th in the NBA). They are making 3.2 more threes per outing than their opponents, who drain 12.3 per game while shooting 38%.

Sacramento has committed 12.7 turnovers per game (11th in NBA play) while forcing 13.2 (16th in the league).

Anthony Edwards & the Timberwolves

Edwards averages 24.8 points, 5.5 boards and 5.1 assists, making 45.2% of his shots from the field and 37.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 triples per contest.

The Timberwolves have a +183 scoring differential, topping opponents by 6.8 points per game. They're putting up 113.7 points per game, 17th in the league, and are allowing 106.9 per contest to rank first in the NBA.

The 45 rebounds per game Minnesota accumulates rank ninth in the NBA, 3.8 more than the 41.2 its opponents grab.

The Timberwolves hit 1.1 more threes per contest than the opposition, 12 (22nd in the league) compared to their opponents' 10.9.

Minnesota has committed 14.1 turnovers per game (23rd in NBA) while forcing 13.6 (12th in league).

Domantas Sabonis vs. Anthony Edwards Advanced Stats

Stat Domantas Sabonis Anthony Edwards Plus/Minus Per Game -0.1 8.3 Usage Percentage 22.3% 31.8% True Shooting Pct 62.8% 56.9% Total Rebound Pct 19.6% 9.1% Assist Pct 31.8% 24.6%

