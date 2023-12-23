Domantas Sabonis' Sacramento Kings take on the Minnesota Timberwolves at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday.

In his last time out, a 120-105 win over the Suns, Sabonis tallied 28 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists.

In this piece we'll examine Sabonis' stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Domantas Sabonis Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 19.0 19.5 Rebounds 11.5 12.2 13.1 Assists 7.5 7.4 8.1 PRA -- 38.6 40.7 PR -- 31.2 32.6



Domantas Sabonis Insights vs. the Timberwolves

This season, he's put up 14.0% of the Kings' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 12.6 per contest.

The Kings rank 21st in possessions per game with 103.5. His opponents, the Timberwolves, have one of the slowest tempos with 101.1 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Timberwolves are No. 1 in the NBA, allowing 106.9 points per contest.

The Timberwolves are the third-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 41.2 rebounds per contest.

In terms of assists, the Timberwolves are ranked fourth in the NBA, conceding 24.1 per game.

Domantas Sabonis vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/24/2023 39 15 11 5 1 3 2

