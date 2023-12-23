Domantas Sabonis NBA Player Preview vs. the Timberwolves - December 23
Domantas Sabonis' Sacramento Kings take on the Minnesota Timberwolves at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday.
In this piece we'll examine Sabonis' stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.
Domantas Sabonis Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|17.5
|19.0
|19.5
|Rebounds
|11.5
|12.2
|13.1
|Assists
|7.5
|7.4
|8.1
|PRA
|--
|38.6
|40.7
|PR
|--
|31.2
|32.6
Domantas Sabonis Insights vs. the Timberwolves
- This season, he's put up 14.0% of the Kings' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 12.6 per contest.
- The Kings rank 21st in possessions per game with 103.5. His opponents, the Timberwolves, have one of the slowest tempos with 101.1 possessions per contest.
- Defensively, the Timberwolves are No. 1 in the NBA, allowing 106.9 points per contest.
- The Timberwolves are the third-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 41.2 rebounds per contest.
- In terms of assists, the Timberwolves are ranked fourth in the NBA, conceding 24.1 per game.
Domantas Sabonis vs. the Timberwolves
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|11/24/2023
|39
|15
|11
|5
|1
|3
|2
