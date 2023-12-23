De'Aaron Fox and his Sacramento Kings teammates will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET.

In his last game, a 120-105 win versus the Suns, Fox had 23 points, six rebounds, seven assists, three steals and two blocks.

In this article we will dive into Fox's prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.

De'Aaron Fox Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 28.5 29.7 29.6 Rebounds 4.5 4.4 4.1 Assists 6.5 6.2 6.4 PRA -- 40.3 40.1 PR -- 34.1 33.7 3PM 2.5 3.2 3.4



De'Aaron Fox Insights vs. the Timberwolves

This season, he's put up 18.5% of the Kings' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 21.5 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 16.2% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 3.2 per game.

The Kings rank 21st in possessions per game with 103.5. His opponents, the Timberwolves, have one of the slowest tempos with 101.1 possessions per contest.

The Timberwolves are the best defensive team in the league, giving up 106.9 points per game.

On the glass, the Timberwolves have allowed 41.2 rebounds per game, which puts them third in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Timberwolves are ranked fourth in the league, allowing 24.1 per game.

The Timberwolves are the second-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 10.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

De'Aaron Fox vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/24/2023 37 36 7 12 3 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.