Chandler Stephenson will be in action when the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers play at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023. Looking to wager on Stephenson's props versus the Panthers? Scroll down for stats and information.

Chandler Stephenson vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSFL, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Stephenson Season Stats Insights

Stephenson has averaged 15:52 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -5).

In six of 30 games this season, Stephenson has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Stephenson has a point in 12 games this year (out of 30), including multiple points five times.

In 10 of 30 games this season, Stephenson has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Stephenson's implied probability to go over his point total is 46.5% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Stephenson has an implied probability of 33.9% of going over his assist prop bet.

Stephenson Stats vs. the Panthers

On the defensive side, the Panthers have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 84 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fifth.

The team's goal differential (+8) ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 30 Games 7 18 Points 6 6 Goals 2 12 Assists 4

