Will Chandler Stephenson Score a Goal Against the Panthers on December 23?
On Saturday at 3:00 PM ET, the Vegas Golden Knights square off with the Florida Panthers. Is Chandler Stephenson going to score a goal in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Chandler Stephenson score a goal against the Panthers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)
Stephenson stats and insights
- In six of 30 games this season, Stephenson has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season against the Panthers.
- On the power play, Stephenson has accumulated two goals and five assists.
- Stephenson's shooting percentage is 17.1%, and he averages 1.0 shot per game.
Panthers defensive stats
- The Panthers have given up 84 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Panthers have two shutouts, and they average 18.0 hits and 13.4 blocked shots per game.
Stephenson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/21/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|15:17
|Away
|L 5-4
|12/19/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|17:42
|Away
|L 6-3
|12/17/2023
|Senators
|1
|1
|0
|16:35
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/15/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|13:52
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/12/2023
|Flames
|2
|1
|1
|17:42
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|12/10/2023
|Sharks
|2
|1
|1
|18:53
|Home
|W 5-4 SO
|12/9/2023
|Stars
|1
|1
|0
|17:27
|Away
|W 6-1
|12/6/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|18:35
|Away
|W 6-3
|12/4/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|15:48
|Home
|L 2-1 OT
|12/2/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|15:26
|Home
|W 4-1
Golden Knights vs. Panthers game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
