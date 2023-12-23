For people looking to bet on the upcoming battle between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Florida Panthers on Saturday at 3:00 PM ET, is Brett Howden a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Brett Howden score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Howden stats and insights

  • Howden has scored in four of 32 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not faced the Panthers yet this season.
  • Howden has zero points on the power play.
  • Howden's shooting percentage is 12.5%, and he averages 0.9 shots per game.

Panthers defensive stats

  • The Panthers have conceded 84 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18 hits and 13.4 blocked shots per game.

Howden recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/21/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 11:59 Away L 5-4
12/19/2023 Hurricanes 2 0 2 13:03 Away L 6-3
12/17/2023 Senators 1 0 1 12:31 Home W 6-3
12/15/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 13:31 Home L 5-2
12/12/2023 Flames 0 0 0 9:34 Home W 5-4 OT
12/10/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 12:57 Home W 5-4 SO
12/9/2023 Stars 1 0 1 14:20 Away W 6-1
12/6/2023 Blues 0 0 0 10:57 Away W 6-3
12/4/2023 Blues 0 0 0 14:31 Home L 2-1 OT
12/2/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 11:07 Home W 4-1

Golden Knights vs. Panthers game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSFL, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

