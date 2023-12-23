For people looking to bet on the upcoming battle between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Florida Panthers on Saturday at 3:00 PM ET, is Brett Howden a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Brett Howden score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Howden stats and insights

Howden has scored in four of 32 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not faced the Panthers yet this season.

Howden has zero points on the power play.

Howden's shooting percentage is 12.5%, and he averages 0.9 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Panthers defensive stats

The Panthers have conceded 84 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18 hits and 13.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Howden recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/21/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 11:59 Away L 5-4 12/19/2023 Hurricanes 2 0 2 13:03 Away L 6-3 12/17/2023 Senators 1 0 1 12:31 Home W 6-3 12/15/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 13:31 Home L 5-2 12/12/2023 Flames 0 0 0 9:34 Home W 5-4 OT 12/10/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 12:57 Home W 5-4 SO 12/9/2023 Stars 1 0 1 14:20 Away W 6-1 12/6/2023 Blues 0 0 0 10:57 Away W 6-3 12/4/2023 Blues 0 0 0 14:31 Home L 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 11:07 Home W 4-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Golden Knights vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSFL, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.