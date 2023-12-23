The Vegas Golden Knights, Alex Pietrangelo among them, face the Florida Panthers on Saturday at 3:00 PM ET, at Amerant Bank Arena. There are prop bets for Pietrangelo available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Alex Pietrangelo vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSFL, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Pietrangelo Season Stats Insights

Pietrangelo has averaged 20:31 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of 0).

Pietrangelo has scored a goal in one of 29 games this year.

Pietrangelo has a point in 10 games this season (out of 29), including multiple points three times.

In 10 of 29 games this season, Pietrangelo has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

Pietrangelo has an implied probability of 45.5% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is a 38.5% chance of Pietrangelo having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Pietrangelo Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have given up 84 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fifth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +8 goal differential ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 29 Games 7 14 Points 1 1 Goals 0 13 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.