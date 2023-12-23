Will Alec Martinez Score a Goal Against the Panthers on December 23?
On Saturday at 3:00 PM ET, the Vegas Golden Knights match up against the Florida Panthers. Is Alec Martinez going to light the lamp in this contest? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Alec Martinez score a goal against the Panthers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)
Martinez stats and insights
- In two of 17 games this season, Martinez has scored, including one game with multiple goals.
- He has not played against the Panthers yet this season.
- Martinez has picked up one assist on the power play.
- Martinez's shooting percentage is 13.6%, and he averages 1.0 shot per game.
Panthers defensive stats
- The Panthers have given up 84 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fifth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18 hits and 13.4 blocked shots per game.
Martinez recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/21/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|15:52
|Away
|L 5-4
|12/19/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|16:31
|Away
|L 6-3
|12/17/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|15:37
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/19/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|18:38
|Away
|L 3-0
|11/18/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|21:07
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/16/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|16:37
|Away
|W 6-5
|11/14/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|19:46
|Away
|L 3-0
|11/10/2023
|Sharks
|2
|2
|0
|20:42
|Home
|W 5-0
|11/8/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|21:00
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/4/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|17:59
|Home
|W 7-0
Golden Knights vs. Panthers game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
