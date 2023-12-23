On Saturday at 3:00 PM ET, the Vegas Golden Knights match up against the Florida Panthers. Is Alec Martinez going to light the lamp in this contest? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Alec Martinez score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Martinez stats and insights

In two of 17 games this season, Martinez has scored, including one game with multiple goals.

He has not played against the Panthers yet this season.

Martinez has picked up one assist on the power play.

Martinez's shooting percentage is 13.6%, and he averages 1.0 shot per game.

Panthers defensive stats

The Panthers have given up 84 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fifth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18 hits and 13.4 blocked shots per game.

Martinez recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/21/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 15:52 Away L 5-4 12/19/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 16:31 Away L 6-3 12/17/2023 Senators 0 0 0 15:37 Home W 6-3 11/19/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 18:38 Away L 3-0 11/18/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 21:07 Away L 4-3 OT 11/16/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 16:37 Away W 6-5 11/14/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 19:46 Away L 3-0 11/10/2023 Sharks 2 2 0 20:42 Home W 5-0 11/8/2023 Kings 0 0 0 21:00 Home L 4-1 11/4/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 17:59 Home W 7-0

Golden Knights vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSFL, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

