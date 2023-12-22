Washoe County, NV High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 8:35 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Washoe County, Nevada, then there is some important info for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Washoe County, Nevada High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sparks High School at Spring Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 22
- Location: Spring Creek, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
