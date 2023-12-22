The Golden State Warriors (13-14) are heavily favored (-12.5) to extend a three-game win streak when they host the Washington Wizards (5-22) at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Chase Center. The matchup airs on ESPN, NBCS-BA, and MNMT. The matchup has an over/under of 246.5.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Warriors vs. Wizards Odds & Info

  • When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California
  • TV: ESPN, NBCS-BA, and MNMT

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Warriors -12.5 246.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Warriors Betting Records & Stats

  • Golden State and its opponents have combined to score more than 246.5 points in five of 27 games this season.
  • Golden State's games this season have had an average of 232.5 points, 14.0 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
  • The Warriors have an 11-16-0 record against the spread this season.
  • This season, Golden State has been favored 15 times and won 10, or 66.7%, of those games.
  • Golden State has played as a favorite of -700 or more once this season and won that game.
  • Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Warriors have a 87.5% chance to win.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Wizards Betting Records & Stats

  • Washington has played 14 games this season that have gone over 246.5 combined points scored.
  • Washington's games this season have had an average of 243.5 points, 3.0 fewer points than this game's total.
  • So far this season, Washington has put together a 14-13-0 record against the spread.
  • The Wizards have been victorious in four, or 16%, of the 25 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
  • Washington has not won as an underdog of +500 or more on the moneyline this season in four games with those odds or longer.
  • Washington has an implied victory probability of 16.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Warriors vs Wizards Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Warriors vs. Wizards Over/Under Stats

Games Over 246.5 % of Games Over 246.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Warriors 5 18.5% 116.5 233.5 116.0 242.5 228.9
Wizards 14 51.9% 117.0 233.5 126.5 242.5 239.3

Additional Warriors Insights & Trends

  • The Warriors are 6-4 against the spread and 5-5 overall over their last 10 contests.
  • Seven of Warriors' past 10 contests have gone over the total.
  • When playing at home, Golden State has a worse record against the spread (3-10-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (8-6-0).
  • The Warriors average 116.5 points per game, 10.0 fewer points than the 126.5 the Wizards allow.
  • Golden State is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when scoring more than 126.5 points.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Additional Wizards Insights & Trends

  • Washington has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 2-8 overall over its past 10 games.
  • The Wizards have gone over the total in seven of their past 10 games.
  • This season, Washington is 3-7-0 at home against the spread (.300 winning percentage). On the road, it is 11-6-0 ATS (.647).
  • The Wizards score just 1.0 more point per game (117.0) than the Warriors give up to opponents (116.0).
  • Washington is 9-7 against the spread and 4-12 overall when it scores more than 116.0 points.

Warriors vs. Wizards Betting Splits

Warriors and Wizards Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 12.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Warriors 11-16 0-1 16-11
Wizards 14-13 3-1 17-10

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Warriors vs. Wizards Point Insights

Warriors Wizards
116.5
Points Scored (PG)
 117.0
11
NBA Rank (PPG)
 9
3-1
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 9-7
3-1
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 4-12
116.0
Points Allowed (PG)
 126.5
20
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 30
7-9
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 5-1
10-6
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 3-3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.