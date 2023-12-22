The TCU Horned Frogs (9-1) will be trying to build on a seven-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Nevada Wolf Pack (10-1) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. It airs at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the TCU vs. Nevada matchup in this article.

Nevada vs. TCU Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Nevada vs. TCU Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total TCU Moneyline Nevada Moneyline
BetMGM TCU (-2.5) 148.5 -135 +110 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel TCU (-1.5) 148.5 -132 +110 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Nevada vs. TCU Betting Trends

  • Nevada is 7-3-0 ATS this year.
  • The Wolf Pack have won their only game this season when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.
  • TCU has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.
  • So far this season, five out of the Horned Frogs' 10 games have hit the over.

Nevada Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +50000
  • The Wolf Pack's national championship odds are the same now (+50000) compared to the beginning of the season (+50000).
  • The implied probability of Nevada winning the national championship, based on its +50000 moneyline odds, is 0.2%.

