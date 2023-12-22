The TCU Horned Frogs (9-1) will be trying to build on a seven-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Nevada Wolf Pack (10-1) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. It airs at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the TCU vs. Nevada matchup in this article.

Nevada vs. TCU Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii

How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Nevada vs. TCU Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Nevada vs. TCU Betting Trends

Nevada is 7-3-0 ATS this year.

The Wolf Pack have won their only game this season when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

TCU has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.

So far this season, five out of the Horned Frogs' 10 games have hit the over.

Nevada Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 The Wolf Pack's national championship odds are the same now (+50000) compared to the beginning of the season (+50000).

The implied probability of Nevada winning the national championship, based on its +50000 moneyline odds, is 0.2%.

