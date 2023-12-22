Nevada vs. TCU: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 22
The TCU Horned Frogs (9-1) will be trying to build on a seven-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Nevada Wolf Pack (10-1) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. It airs at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN2.
You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the TCU vs. Nevada matchup in this article.
Nevada vs. TCU Game Info
- When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Nevada vs. TCU Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|TCU Moneyline
|Nevada Moneyline
|BetMGM
|TCU (-2.5)
|148.5
|-135
|+110
|FanDuel
|TCU (-1.5)
|148.5
|-132
|+110
Nevada vs. TCU Betting Trends
- Nevada is 7-3-0 ATS this year.
- The Wolf Pack have won their only game this season when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.
- TCU has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.
- So far this season, five out of the Horned Frogs' 10 games have hit the over.
Nevada Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +50000
- The Wolf Pack's national championship odds are the same now (+50000) compared to the beginning of the season (+50000).
- The implied probability of Nevada winning the national championship, based on its +50000 moneyline odds, is 0.2%.
