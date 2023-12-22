The TCU Horned Frogs (9-1) will host the Nevada Wolf Pack (10-1) after winning seven home games in a row. It starts at 5:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023.

Nevada vs. TCU Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
  • TV: ESPN
Nevada Stats Insights

  • The Wolf Pack have shot at a 46.9% clip from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points higher than the 42.2% shooting opponents of the Horned Frogs have averaged.
  • This season, Nevada has a 9-0 record in games the team collectively shoots over 42.2% from the field.
  • The Wolf Pack are the 98th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Horned Frogs sit at 50th.
  • The Wolf Pack's 78.5 points per game are 10.2 more points than the 68.3 the Horned Frogs allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 68.3 points, Nevada is 10-0.

Nevada Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Nevada put up 76.9 points per game last season, 10.1 more than it averaged away (66.8).
  • At home, the Wolf Pack allowed 64.1 points per game, 3.4 fewer points than they allowed on the road (67.5).
  • At home, Nevada knocked down 6.9 trifectas per game last season, 0.1 more than it averaged away (6.8). Nevada's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (34.6%) than away (33.3%).

Nevada Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/13/2023 Weber State W 72-55 Lawlor Events Center
12/17/2023 @ Hawaii W 72-66 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
12/21/2023 Temple W 80-56 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
12/22/2023 TCU - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
12/30/2023 Fresno Pacific - Lawlor Events Center
1/6/2024 @ Fresno State - Save Mart Center

