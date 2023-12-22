The TCU Horned Frogs (9-1) will host the Nevada Wolf Pack (10-1) after winning seven home games in a row. It starts at 5:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Nevada vs. TCU Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Nevada Stats Insights

The Wolf Pack have shot at a 46.9% clip from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points higher than the 42.2% shooting opponents of the Horned Frogs have averaged.

This season, Nevada has a 9-0 record in games the team collectively shoots over 42.2% from the field.

The Wolf Pack are the 98th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Horned Frogs sit at 50th.

The Wolf Pack's 78.5 points per game are 10.2 more points than the 68.3 the Horned Frogs allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 68.3 points, Nevada is 10-0.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Nevada Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Nevada put up 76.9 points per game last season, 10.1 more than it averaged away (66.8).

At home, the Wolf Pack allowed 64.1 points per game, 3.4 fewer points than they allowed on the road (67.5).

At home, Nevada knocked down 6.9 trifectas per game last season, 0.1 more than it averaged away (6.8). Nevada's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (34.6%) than away (33.3%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nevada Upcoming Schedule