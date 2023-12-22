How to Watch Nevada vs. TCU on TV or Live Stream - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 8:16 AM PST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The TCU Horned Frogs (9-1) will host the Nevada Wolf Pack (10-1) after winning seven home games in a row. It starts at 5:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023.
Nevada vs. TCU Game Info
- When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
- TV: ESPN
Nevada Stats Insights
- The Wolf Pack have shot at a 46.9% clip from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points higher than the 42.2% shooting opponents of the Horned Frogs have averaged.
- This season, Nevada has a 9-0 record in games the team collectively shoots over 42.2% from the field.
- The Wolf Pack are the 98th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Horned Frogs sit at 50th.
- The Wolf Pack's 78.5 points per game are 10.2 more points than the 68.3 the Horned Frogs allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 68.3 points, Nevada is 10-0.
Nevada Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Nevada put up 76.9 points per game last season, 10.1 more than it averaged away (66.8).
- At home, the Wolf Pack allowed 64.1 points per game, 3.4 fewer points than they allowed on the road (67.5).
- At home, Nevada knocked down 6.9 trifectas per game last season, 0.1 more than it averaged away (6.8). Nevada's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (34.6%) than away (33.3%).
Nevada Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/13/2023
|Weber State
|W 72-55
|Lawlor Events Center
|12/17/2023
|@ Hawaii
|W 72-66
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|12/21/2023
|Temple
|W 80-56
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|12/22/2023
|TCU
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|12/30/2023
|Fresno Pacific
|-
|Lawlor Events Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Fresno State
|-
|Save Mart Center
