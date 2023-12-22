Friday's game between the TCU Horned Frogs (9-1) and Nevada Wolf Pack (10-1) squaring off at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center has a projected final score of 76-75 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of TCU, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 5:00 PM ET on December 22.

According to our computer prediction, Nevada is projected to cover the spread (1.5) against TCU. The two sides are expected to go over the 148.5 total.

Nevada vs. TCU Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Time: 5:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN2

Where: Honolulu, Hawaii

Venue: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

Line: TCU -1.5

Point Total: 148.5

Moneyline (To Win): TCU -125, Nevada +105

Nevada vs. TCU Score Prediction

Prediction: TCU 76, Nevada 75

Spread & Total Prediction for Nevada vs. TCU

Pick ATS: Nevada (+1.5)



Nevada (+1.5) Pick OU: Over (148.5)



TCU has gone 5-5-0 against the spread, while Nevada's ATS record this season is 7-3-0. The Horned Frogs have a 5-5-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Wolf Pack have a record of 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The teams score an average of 168.3 points per game, 19.8 more points than this matchup's total.

Nevada Performance Insights

The Wolf Pack are outscoring opponents by 14.6 points per game, with a +160 scoring differential overall. They put up 78.5 points per game (100th in college basketball) and give up 63.9 per contest (33rd in college basketball).

Nevada is 98th in the nation at 38.7 rebounds per game. That's 4.2 more than the 34.5 its opponents average.

Nevada hits 5.4 three-pointers per game (328th in college basketball) at a 31.6% rate (261st in college basketball), compared to the 8.0 per contest its opponents make, shooting 30.4% from deep.

Nevada has come up on top in the turnover battle by 3.1 per game, committing 9.2 (18th in college basketball) while forcing 12.3 (166th in college basketball).

