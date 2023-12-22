MWC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Friday, December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 1:22 AM PST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Friday college basketball schedule includes two games with an MWC team in play. Among those contests is the New Mexico Lobos taking on the Gonzaga Bulldogs.
MWC Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Wyoming Cowgirls vs. Eastern Washington Eagles
|3:00 PM ET, Friday, December 22
|-
|New Mexico Lobos at Gonzaga Bulldogs
|4:00 PM ET, Friday, December 22
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
