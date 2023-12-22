Malik Monk will hope to make a difference for the Sacramento Kings on Friday at 10:00 PM ET, versus the Phoenix Suns.

Last time out, which was on December 20, Monk produced 10 points and five assists in a 144-119 loss against the Celtics.

In this piece we'll examine Monk's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Malik Monk Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 14.6 16.0 Rebounds -- 2.6 2.2 Assists 4.5 5.2 5.9 PRA -- 22.4 24.1 PR -- 17.2 18.2 3PM 2.5 2.7 3.1



Malik Monk Insights vs. the Suns

This season, he's put up 12.2% of the Kings' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 11.1 per contest.

He's made 2.7 threes per game, or 17.2% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Kings rank 28th in possessions per game with 103.6. His opponents, the Suns, have one of the slowest tempos with 101.6 possessions per contest.

The Suns concede 113.8 points per game, 15th-ranked in the league.

The Suns are the fourth-ranked squad in the NBA, giving up 41.6 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Suns are ranked sixth in the league, giving up 24.9 per game.

The Suns concede 12 made 3-pointers per contest, eighth-ranked in the league.

Malik Monk vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/8/2023 28 13 2 6 3 0 0

