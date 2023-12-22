Domantas Sabonis, Top Kings Players to Watch vs. the Suns - December 22
The Sacramento Kings (16-10) and the Phoenix Suns (14-13) are slated to match up on Friday at Golden 1 Center, with a start time of 10:00 PM ET. When these two squads hit the hardwood, Domantas Sabonis and Jusuf Nurkic are two players to watch.
How to Watch Kings vs. Suns
- Game Day: Friday, December 22
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Arena: Golden 1 Center
- Location: Sacramento, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA, AZFamily
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Kings' Last Game
In their previous game, the Kings fell to the Celtics on Wednesday, 144-119. De'Aaron Fox scored a team-high 29 points (and chipped in three assists and three boards).
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|De'Aaron Fox
|29
|3
|3
|3
|0
|6
|Keegan Murray
|13
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Domantas Sabonis
|13
|10
|8
|0
|1
|0
Kings Players to Watch
- Sabonis averages 18.7 points, 12.2 boards and 7.2 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks.
- Fox's numbers for the season are 30.1 points, 6.2 assists and 4.4 boards per game.
- Malik Monk puts up 14.6 points, 2.6 boards and 5.2 assists per game, shooting 43.1% from the floor and 41.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.7 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Keegan Murray's numbers for the season are 15.8 points, 5.5 boards and 1.8 assists per contest, shooting 44.7% from the field and 37% from downtown, with 2.6 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Kevin Huerter's numbers for the season are 11 points, 4.1 boards and 2.7 assists per game, shooting 43.5% from the field and 36.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Domantas Sabonis
|17.8
|12.5
|7.2
|0.9
|0.3
|0.6
|De'Aaron Fox
|27.3
|3.5
|5.7
|1.3
|0.3
|3.2
|Malik Monk
|16
|2.2
|5.9
|0.5
|0.3
|3.1
|Keegan Murray
|17.6
|4
|1.3
|0.8
|0
|3
|Harrison Barnes
|9.9
|3.4
|1.6
|0.5
|0.2
|1.5
