The Sacramento Kings (16-10) and the Phoenix Suns (14-13) are slated to match up on Friday at Golden 1 Center, with a start time of 10:00 PM ET. When these two squads hit the hardwood, Domantas Sabonis and Jusuf Nurkic are two players to watch.

How to Watch Kings vs. Suns

Game Day: Friday, December 22

Friday, December 22 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Golden 1 Center

Golden 1 Center Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA, AZFamily

Kings' Last Game

In their previous game, the Kings fell to the Celtics on Wednesday, 144-119. De'Aaron Fox scored a team-high 29 points (and chipped in three assists and three boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM De'Aaron Fox 29 3 3 3 0 6 Keegan Murray 13 1 0 0 0 3 Domantas Sabonis 13 10 8 0 1 0

Kings Players to Watch

Sabonis averages 18.7 points, 12.2 boards and 7.2 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Fox's numbers for the season are 30.1 points, 6.2 assists and 4.4 boards per game.

Malik Monk puts up 14.6 points, 2.6 boards and 5.2 assists per game, shooting 43.1% from the floor and 41.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Keegan Murray's numbers for the season are 15.8 points, 5.5 boards and 1.8 assists per contest, shooting 44.7% from the field and 37% from downtown, with 2.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

Kevin Huerter's numbers for the season are 11 points, 4.1 boards and 2.7 assists per game, shooting 43.5% from the field and 36.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Domantas Sabonis 17.8 12.5 7.2 0.9 0.3 0.6 De'Aaron Fox 27.3 3.5 5.7 1.3 0.3 3.2 Malik Monk 16 2.2 5.9 0.5 0.3 3.1 Keegan Murray 17.6 4 1.3 0.8 0 3 Harrison Barnes 9.9 3.4 1.6 0.5 0.2 1.5

