Player prop betting options for Domantas Sabonis, Kevin Durant and others are available in the Sacramento Kings-Phoenix Suns matchup at Golden 1 Center on Friday (starting at 10:00 PM ET).

Kings vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA and AZFamily

NBCS-CA and AZFamily Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Kings vs Suns Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Sacramento Kings

Domantas Sabonis Props

PTS REB AST 20.5 (Over: -104) 13.5 (Over: +108) 7.5 (Over: -132)

Sabonis' 18.7 points per game average is 1.8 less than Friday's over/under.

He has grabbed 12.2 rebounds per game, 1.3 less than his prop bet for Friday's game (13.5).

Sabonis has averaged 7.2 assists per game this year, 0.3 less than his prop bet on Friday (7.5).

De'Aaron Fox Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 30.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: +124) 6.5 (Over: -141) 3.5 (Over: +144)

The 30.5-point prop bet for De'Aaron Fox on Friday is 0.4 higher than his scoring average on the season (30.1).

He pulls down 4.4 rebounds per game, 0.1 fewer than his prop bet on Friday.

Fox has picked up 6.2 assists per game, 0.3 less than his prop bet on Friday (6.5).

He 3.3 made three-pointers average is 0.2 lower than his over/under on Friday.

NBA Props Today: Phoenix Suns

Kevin Durant Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 31.5 (Over: -111) 6.5 (Over: -143) 5.5 (Over: -114) 1.5 (Over: -141)

Durant is averaging 31 points during the 2023-24 season, 0.5 less than Friday's prop total.

He has pulled down 6.1 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Friday's game (6.5).

Durant averages 5.6 assists, 0.1 more than his over/under for Friday.

Durant has made 2.2 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Friday (1.5).

Devin Booker Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (Over: -115) 5.5 (Over: -128) 7.5 (Over: -128) 2.5 (Over: +138)

The 29.5 points prop total set for Devin Booker on Friday is 1.6 more than his scoring average on the season (27.9).

He has averaged 5.6 rebounds per game, 0.1 more than his prop bet for Friday's game (5.5).

Booker has averaged 8.2 assists per game this year, 0.7 more than his prop bet for Friday (7.5).

Booker's two made three-pointers per game is 0.5 fewer than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).

