Top Player Prop Bets for Kings vs. Suns on December 22, 2023
Player prop betting options for Domantas Sabonis, Kevin Durant and others are available in the Sacramento Kings-Phoenix Suns matchup at Golden 1 Center on Friday (starting at 10:00 PM ET).
Kings vs. Suns Game Info
- Date: Friday, December 22, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA and AZFamily
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Sacramento, California
- Venue: Golden 1 Center
Kings vs Suns Additional Info
NBA Props Today: Sacramento Kings
Domantas Sabonis Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|20.5 (Over: -104)
|13.5 (Over: +108)
|7.5 (Over: -132)
- Sabonis' 18.7 points per game average is 1.8 less than Friday's over/under.
- He has grabbed 12.2 rebounds per game, 1.3 less than his prop bet for Friday's game (13.5).
- Sabonis has averaged 7.2 assists per game this year, 0.3 less than his prop bet on Friday (7.5).
De'Aaron Fox Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|30.5 (Over: -114)
|4.5 (Over: +124)
|6.5 (Over: -141)
|3.5 (Over: +144)
- The 30.5-point prop bet for De'Aaron Fox on Friday is 0.4 higher than his scoring average on the season (30.1).
- He pulls down 4.4 rebounds per game, 0.1 fewer than his prop bet on Friday.
- Fox has picked up 6.2 assists per game, 0.3 less than his prop bet on Friday (6.5).
- He 3.3 made three-pointers average is 0.2 lower than his over/under on Friday.
NBA Props Today: Phoenix Suns
Kevin Durant Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|31.5 (Over: -111)
|6.5 (Over: -143)
|5.5 (Over: -114)
|1.5 (Over: -141)
- Durant is averaging 31 points during the 2023-24 season, 0.5 less than Friday's prop total.
- He has pulled down 6.1 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Friday's game (6.5).
- Durant averages 5.6 assists, 0.1 more than his over/under for Friday.
- Durant has made 2.2 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Friday (1.5).
Devin Booker Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|29.5 (Over: -115)
|5.5 (Over: -128)
|7.5 (Over: -128)
|2.5 (Over: +138)
- The 29.5 points prop total set for Devin Booker on Friday is 1.6 more than his scoring average on the season (27.9).
- He has averaged 5.6 rebounds per game, 0.1 more than his prop bet for Friday's game (5.5).
- Booker has averaged 8.2 assists per game this year, 0.7 more than his prop bet for Friday (7.5).
- Booker's two made three-pointers per game is 0.5 fewer than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).
