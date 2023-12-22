How to Watch the Kings vs. Suns Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 1:33 PM PST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Two of the NBA's best scorers hit the court when De'Aaron Fox (sixth, 30.1 points per game) and the Sacramento Kings (16-10) host Kevin Durant (third, 31) and the Phoenix Suns (14-13).
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Kings and Suns.
Kings vs. Suns Game Info
- When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
Kings vs Suns Additional Info
Kings Stats Insights
- This season, the Kings have a 47.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.1% higher than the 46% of shots the Suns' opponents have hit.
- In games Sacramento shoots better than 46% from the field, it is 13-2 overall.
- The Kings are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at 14th.
- The Kings average just 4.4 more points per game (118.2) than the Suns allow (113.8).
- Sacramento is 15-4 when scoring more than 113.8 points.
Kings Home & Away Comparison
- The Kings are averaging 123.6 points per game this year in home games, which is 11.8 more points than they're averaging when playing on the road (111.8).
- Defensively Sacramento has played worse in home games this season, surrendering 121.6 points per game, compared to 114.2 away from home.
- When it comes to three-pointers, the Kings have performed better in home games this season, averaging 16.7 threes per game with a 39.3% three-point percentage, compared to 14.4 threes per game and a 35.1% three-point percentage on the road.
Kings Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Alex Len
|Out
|Ankle
|Malik Monk
|Questionable
|Foot
|JaVale McGee
|Questionable
|Wrist
