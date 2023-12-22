Two of the NBA's best scorers hit the court when De'Aaron Fox (sixth, 30.1 points per game) and the Sacramento Kings (16-10) host Kevin Durant (third, 31) and the Phoenix Suns (14-13).

Kings vs. Suns Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: NBC Sports Networks

Kings vs Suns Additional Info

Kings Stats Insights

This season, the Kings have a 47.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.1% higher than the 46% of shots the Suns' opponents have hit.

In games Sacramento shoots better than 46% from the field, it is 13-2 overall.

The Kings are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at 14th.

The Kings average just 4.4 more points per game (118.2) than the Suns allow (113.8).

Sacramento is 15-4 when scoring more than 113.8 points.

Kings Home & Away Comparison

The Kings are averaging 123.6 points per game this year in home games, which is 11.8 more points than they're averaging when playing on the road (111.8).

Defensively Sacramento has played worse in home games this season, surrendering 121.6 points per game, compared to 114.2 away from home.

When it comes to three-pointers, the Kings have performed better in home games this season, averaging 16.7 threes per game with a 39.3% three-point percentage, compared to 14.4 threes per game and a 35.1% three-point percentage on the road.

Kings Injuries