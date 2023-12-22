The injury report for the Sacramento Kings (16-10) heading into their matchup with the Phoenix Suns (14-13) currently includes only one player. The matchup starts at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22 from Golden 1 Center.

The Kings lost their most recent outing 144-119 against the Celtics on Wednesday. De'Aaron Fox's team-leading 29 points paced the Kings in the loss.

Kings vs Suns Additional Info

Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Alex Len C Out Ankle 2.5 2.7 0.8

Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today

Suns Injuries: Damion Lee: Out (Knee), Bradley Beal: Out (Ankle), Josh Okogie: Questionable (Hip), Keita Bates-Diop: Questionable (Illness)

Kings vs. Suns Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: NBCS-CA and AZFamily

Watch this game on Fubo

