Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns (14-13) are 3.5-point underdogs against De'Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings (16-10) Friday, December 22, 2023 at Golden 1 Center. The game tips off at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA and AZFamily. The matchup's point total is set at 245.5.

Kings vs. Suns Odds & Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: NBCS-CA and AZFamily

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kings -3.5 245.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kings Betting Records & Stats

Sacramento's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 245.5 points nine times.

The average total in Sacramento's contests this year is 236.4, 9.1 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Kings' ATS record is 14-12-0 this season.

Sacramento has won 12, or 63.2%, of the 19 games it has played as the favorite this season.

Sacramento has a record of 7-1 when it's favored by -155 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for the Kings.

Kings vs Suns Additional Info

Kings vs. Suns Over/Under Stats

Games Over 245.5 % of Games Over 245.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kings 9 34.6% 118.2 233.1 118.2 232 234.5 Suns 5 18.5% 114.9 233.1 113.8 232 228

Additional Kings Insights & Trends

The Kings are 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall over their past 10 games.

Seven of Kings' last 10 outings have gone over the total.

Sacramento has done a better job covering the spread in road games (7-5-0) than it has in home games (7-7-0).

The 118.2 points per game the Kings average are just 4.4 more points than the Suns give up (113.8).

Sacramento is 12-7 against the spread and 15-4 overall when scoring more than 113.8 points.

Kings vs. Suns Betting Splits

Kings and Suns Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kings 14-12 4-4 15-11 Suns 11-16 2-1 16-11

Kings vs. Suns Point Insights

Kings Suns 118.2 Points Scored (PG) 114.9 8 NBA Rank (PPG) 15 12-7 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 6-5 15-4 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 8-3 118.2 Points Allowed (PG) 113.8 22 NBA Rank (PAPG) 15 8-1 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 11-10 7-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 12-9

