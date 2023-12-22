Kings vs. Suns: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns (14-13) are 3.5-point underdogs against De'Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings (16-10) Friday, December 22, 2023 at Golden 1 Center. The game tips off at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA and AZFamily. The matchup's point total is set at 245.5.
Kings vs. Suns Odds & Info
- When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
- TV: NBCS-CA and AZFamily
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Kings
|-3.5
|245.5
Kings Betting Records & Stats
- Sacramento's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 245.5 points nine times.
- The average total in Sacramento's contests this year is 236.4, 9.1 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Kings' ATS record is 14-12-0 this season.
- Sacramento has won 12, or 63.2%, of the 19 games it has played as the favorite this season.
- Sacramento has a record of 7-1 when it's favored by -155 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for the Kings.
Kings vs Suns Additional Info
Kings vs. Suns Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 245.5
|% of Games Over 245.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Kings
|9
|34.6%
|118.2
|233.1
|118.2
|232
|234.5
|Suns
|5
|18.5%
|114.9
|233.1
|113.8
|232
|228
Additional Kings Insights & Trends
- The Kings are 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall over their past 10 games.
- Seven of Kings' last 10 outings have gone over the total.
- Sacramento has done a better job covering the spread in road games (7-5-0) than it has in home games (7-7-0).
- The 118.2 points per game the Kings average are just 4.4 more points than the Suns give up (113.8).
- Sacramento is 12-7 against the spread and 15-4 overall when scoring more than 113.8 points.
Kings vs. Suns Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Kings
|14-12
|4-4
|15-11
|Suns
|11-16
|2-1
|16-11
Kings vs. Suns Point Insights
|Kings
|Suns
|118.2
|114.9
|8
|15
|12-7
|6-5
|15-4
|8-3
|118.2
|113.8
|22
|15
|8-1
|11-10
|7-2
|12-9
