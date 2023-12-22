Pacific Division foes meet when the Sacramento Kings (12-8) welcome in the Phoenix Suns (12-10) at Golden 1 Center, tipping off on Friday, December 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. It's the second matchup between the teams this year.

Kings vs. Suns Game Information

Game Day: Friday, December 22

Friday, December 22 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NBCS-CA, AZFamily

Kings Players to Watch

Domantas Sabonis puts up 18.8 points, 12.2 rebounds and 7.0 assists per contest, shooting 57.5% from the field.

De'Aaron Fox posts 30.5 points, 4.7 boards and 6.5 assists per game, shooting 47.8% from the field and 36.9% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game.

Malik Monk averages 14.7 points, 2.9 boards and 4.7 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Kevin Huerter averages 12.3 points, 2.9 assists and 4.6 rebounds.

Keegan Murray averages 12.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 39.4% from the floor and 29.8% from downtown with 2.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Suns Players to Watch

Jusuf Nurkic is averaging 11.8 points, 9.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. He's also draining 46.6% of his shots from the field.

The Suns are getting 27.4 points, 6.3 rebounds and 8.1 assists per game from Devin Booker this year.

Eric Gordon is averaging 14.6 points, 2.1 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest. He is making 47.2% of his shots from the floor and 40.9% from 3-point range, with 2.8 triples per game.

Jordan Goodwin is putting up 6.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest. He is making 40.0% of his shots from the field and 35.0% from 3-point range, with 1.0 triples per game.

Drew Eubanks is averaging 6.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. He is making 58.8% of his shots from the floor.

Kings vs. Suns Stat Comparison

Kings Suns 116.4 Points Avg. 115.1 116.7 Points Allowed Avg. 113.0 46.4% Field Goal % 47.3% 35.4% Three Point % 38.5%

