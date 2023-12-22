Kings vs. Suns December 22 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 7:19 AM PST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Pacific Division foes meet when the Sacramento Kings (12-8) welcome in the Phoenix Suns (12-10) at Golden 1 Center, tipping off on Friday, December 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. It's the second matchup between the teams this year.
Kings vs. Suns Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 22
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-CA, AZFamily
Kings Players to Watch
- Domantas Sabonis puts up 18.8 points, 12.2 rebounds and 7.0 assists per contest, shooting 57.5% from the field.
- De'Aaron Fox posts 30.5 points, 4.7 boards and 6.5 assists per game, shooting 47.8% from the field and 36.9% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game.
- Malik Monk averages 14.7 points, 2.9 boards and 4.7 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks.
- Kevin Huerter averages 12.3 points, 2.9 assists and 4.6 rebounds.
- Keegan Murray averages 12.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 39.4% from the floor and 29.8% from downtown with 2.1 made 3-pointers per contest.
Suns Players to Watch
- Jusuf Nurkic is averaging 11.8 points, 9.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. He's also draining 46.6% of his shots from the field.
- The Suns are getting 27.4 points, 6.3 rebounds and 8.1 assists per game from Devin Booker this year.
- Eric Gordon is averaging 14.6 points, 2.1 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest. He is making 47.2% of his shots from the floor and 40.9% from 3-point range, with 2.8 triples per game.
- Jordan Goodwin is putting up 6.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest. He is making 40.0% of his shots from the field and 35.0% from 3-point range, with 1.0 triples per game.
- Drew Eubanks is averaging 6.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. He is making 58.8% of his shots from the floor.
Kings vs. Suns Stat Comparison
|Kings
|Suns
|116.4
|Points Avg.
|115.1
|116.7
|Points Allowed Avg.
|113.0
|46.4%
|Field Goal %
|47.3%
|35.4%
|Three Point %
|38.5%
