The Phoenix Suns (14-13) will look to Kevin Durant (third in the league scoring 31 points per game) when they attempt to knock off De'Aaron Fox (sixth in the NBA with 30.1 PPG) and the Sacramento Kings (16-10) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Golden 1 Center. The Suns are 3.5-point road underdogs in the matchup, which begins at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA and AZFamily.

Kings vs. Suns Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA and AZFamily

NBCS-CA and AZFamily

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Kings vs. Suns Score Prediction

Prediction: Kings 119 - Suns 114

Spread & Total Prediction for Kings vs. Suns

Pick ATS: Kings (- 3.5)

Kings (- 3.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Kings (-5.5)

Kings (-5.5) Pick OU: Under (245.5)



Under (245.5) Computer Predicted Total: 232.5

The Kings (14-12-0 ATS) have covered the spread 53.8% of the time, 13.1% more often than the Suns (11-16-0) this season.

As a 3.5-point underdog or more in 2023-24, Phoenix is 2-1 against the spread compared to the 4-4 ATS record Sacramento puts up as a 3.5-point favorite.

Sacramento's games have gone over the total 57.7% of the time this season (15 out of 26), less often than Phoenix's games have (16 out of 27).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Kings are 12-7, while the Suns are 3-4 as moneyline underdogs.

Kings Performance Insights

The Kings rank eighth in the NBA with 118.2 points per game this season. At the other end, they rank 22nd with 118.2 points allowed per contest.

So far this season, Sacramento is grabbing 43.5 boards per game (19th-ranked in NBA) and allowing 43.7 rebounds per contest (16th-ranked).

The Kings have been one of the top teams in the league when it comes to assists, as they are collecting 28.5 per game (fifth-best in NBA).

So far this season, Sacramento is averaging 12.8 turnovers per game (13th-ranked in NBA) and forcing 13.2 turnovers per contest (16th-ranked).

The Kings are top-five this season in three-point shooting, ranking second-best in the league with 15.7 three-pointers per game. Meanwhile, they rank 11th with a 37.4% shooting percentage from downtown.

