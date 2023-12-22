Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns (14-13) battle De'Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings (16-10) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Golden 1 Center, with a start time of 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA and AZFamily.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Kings vs. Suns matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Kings vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA and AZFamily

NBCS-CA and AZFamily Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Kings vs. Suns Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Kings vs Suns Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Kings vs. Suns Betting Trends

The Kings have a 0 scoring differential, putting up 118.2 points per game (eighth in the league) and giving up 118.2 (22nd in the NBA).

The Suns put up 114.9 points per game (15th in league) while allowing 113.8 per outing (14th in NBA). They have a +28 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 1.1 points per game.

The teams combine to score 233.1 points per game, 12.4 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Combined, these teams give up 232 points per game, 13.5 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Sacramento has put together a 14-12-0 record against the spread this season.

Phoenix is 11-16-0 ATS this year.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kings and Suns NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Kings +4000 +2000 - Suns +800 +400 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.