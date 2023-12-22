Kevin Huerter and his Sacramento Kings teammates face the Phoenix Suns on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.

In a 144-119 loss to the Celtics (his last game) Huerter produced seven points.

We're going to break down Huerter's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good selections.

Kevin Huerter Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 11.0 7.8 Rebounds -- 4.1 3.4 Assists -- 2.7 2.3 PRA -- 17.8 13.5 PR -- 15.1 11.2 3PM 1.5 2.1 1.4



Kevin Huerter Insights vs. the Suns

This season, Huerter has made 4.1 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 9.3% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 13.0% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.1 per game.

The Kings rank 28th in possessions per game with 103.6. His opponents, the Suns, have one of the slowest tempos with 101.6 possessions per contest.

The Suns give up 113.8 points per game, 15th-ranked in the league.

The Suns are the fourth-ranked team in the league, allowing 41.6 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Suns are sixth in the league, conceding 24.9 per game.

The Suns are the eighth-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 12.0 made 3-pointers per game.

Kevin Huerter vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/8/2023 17 1 3 1 0 0 1

