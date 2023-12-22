Keegan Murray and his Sacramento Kings teammates will take on the Phoenix Suns on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on December 20, Murray posted 13 points in a 144-119 loss against the Celtics.

Below we will dive into Murray's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Keegan Murray Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 15.8 18.1 Rebounds 5.5 5.5 4.3 Assists -- 1.8 1.3 PRA -- 23.1 23.7 PR -- 21.3 22.4 3PM 3.5 2.6 3.1



Keegan Murray Insights vs. the Suns

Murray is responsible for attempting 12.1% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 12.9 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 14.0% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.6 per game.

Murray's opponents, the Suns, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 22nd, averaging 101.6 possessions per game, while his Kings average 103.6 per game, which ranks 28th among NBA teams.

The Suns concede 113.8 points per game, 15th-ranked in the NBA.

The Suns concede 41.6 rebounds per game, ranking fourth in the NBA.

The Suns allow 24.9 assists per game, sixth-ranked in the NBA.

Allowing 12 made 3-pointers per game, the Suns are the eighth-ranked squad in the league.

Keegan Murray vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/8/2023 30 13 4 0 1 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.