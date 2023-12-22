Harrison Barnes and the Sacramento Kings take the court versus the Phoenix Suns at 10:00 PM ET on Friday.

Last time out, which was on December 20, Barnes posted 10 points in a 144-119 loss versus the Celtics.

Now let's dig into Barnes' available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Harrison Barnes Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 11.5 9.9 Rebounds 3.5 3.2 3.4 Assists -- 1.5 1.6 PRA -- 16.2 14.9 PR -- 14.7 13.3 3PM 1.5 1.8 1.5



Harrison Barnes Insights vs. the Suns

Barnes is responsible for taking 9.1% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 8.2 per game.

He's put up 4.4 threes per game, or 10.6% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Barnes' Kings average 103.6 possessions per game, which ranks 28th among NBA teams, while the Suns are one of the league's slowest with 101.6 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Suns are 15th in the NBA, giving up 113.8 points per game.

Conceding 41.6 rebounds per contest, the Suns are the fourth-ranked team in the NBA.

The Suns allow 24.9 assists per contest, sixth-ranked in the NBA.

The Suns give up 12.0 made 3-pointers per game, eighth-ranked in the league.

Harrison Barnes vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/8/2023 32 9 8 2 1 0 1

