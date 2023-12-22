If you live in Elko County, Nevada and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games today.

Elko County, Nevada High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Pershing County High School at West Wendover High School

Game Time: 3:30 PM MT on December 22

3:30 PM MT on December 22 Location: West Wendover, NV

West Wendover, NV Conference: 2A Northern

2A Northern How to Stream: Watch Here

Elko High School at Boulder City High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on December 22

6:30 PM PT on December 22 Location: Boulder City, NV

Boulder City, NV How to Stream: Watch Here

Sparks High School at Spring Creek High School