Elko County, NV High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 2:32 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you live in Elko County, Nevada and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Elko County, Nevada High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Pershing County High School at West Wendover High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM MT on December 22
- Location: West Wendover, NV
- Conference: 2A Northern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Elko High School at Boulder City High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on December 22
- Location: Boulder City, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sparks High School at Spring Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 22
- Location: Spring Creek, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
