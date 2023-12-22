Domantas Sabonis' Sacramento Kings (16-10) have a home matchup with the Phoenix Suns (14-13) at Golden 1 Center on Friday, December 22. The game starts at 10:00 PM ET.

Buy Tickets for This Game on Ticketmaster!

Kings vs. Suns Game Info

Game Day: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA and AZFamily

NBCS-CA and AZFamily Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Arena: Golden 1 Center

Golden 1 Center Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Domantas Sabonis vs. Kevin Durant Fantasy Comparison

Stat Domantas Sabonis Kevin Durant Total Fantasy Pts 1152.1 1084.2 Fantasy Pts Per Game 44.3 47.1 Fantasy Rank 13 7

Buy Sabonis and Durant gear on Fanatics!

Domantas Sabonis vs. Kevin Durant Insights

Domantas Sabonis & the Kings

Sabonis' numbers for the season are 18.7 points, 7.2 assists and 12.2 boards per contest, shooting 57.4% from the floor.

The Kings have a 0 scoring differential, putting up 118.2 points per game (eighth in the league) and giving up 118.2 (22nd in the NBA).

Sacramento ranks 19th in the league at 43.5 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 43.7 its opponents average.

The Kings hit 15.7 three-pointers per game (second-most in the league) at a 37.4% rate (11th in the NBA), compared to the 12.6 per game their opponents make at a 38.6% rate.

Sacramento has committed 12.8 turnovers per game (13th in NBA action) while forcing 13.2 (16th in the league).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Kevin Durant & the Suns

Kevin Durant averages 31 points, 6.1 boards and 5.6 assists, making 51.8% of his shots from the floor and 46.7% from beyond the arc (fifth in NBA), with 2.2 triples per contest.

The Suns put up 114.9 points per game (15th in league) while giving up 113.8 per contest (15th in NBA). They have a +28 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 1.1 points per game.

The 44.1 rebounds per game Phoenix accumulates rank 14th in the NBA, 2.5 more than the 41.6 its opponents pull down.

The Suns connect on 11.7 three-pointers per game (23rd in the league), while their opponents have made 12 on average.

Phoenix has lost the turnover battle on average this season, committing 14.1 per game (23rd in NBA) while forcing 11.9 (28th in league).

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Domantas Sabonis vs. Kevin Durant Advanced Stats

Stat Domantas Sabonis Kevin Durant Plus/Minus Per Game -1.2 3.6 Usage Percentage 22.2% 32.8% True Shooting Pct 62% 63.3% Total Rebound Pct 19.6% 9.5% Assist Pct 30.8% 27.9%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.